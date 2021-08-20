Cards’ Fitzgerald: ‘Don’t have the urge to play’ football

ap-national-sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn’t have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Fitzgerald says he’s currently focused on being a radio broadcaster. The 37-year-old has put together 17 of the most consistent and productive seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. He hasn’t been at the Cardinals’ preseason camp in Glendale, Arizona, over the past month. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates have consistently said they’re not sure of Fitzgerald’s football plans.