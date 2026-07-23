El Paso Children’s Hospital brings patients mid-year cheer with ‘Holidays in July’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday, the El Paso Children's Hospital brought a little magic to children undergoing treatment. Various community members dressed up and brought goodies during a "Holidays in July" hallway parade.

The hospital put its own twist on Christmas in July by dressing up for other holidays like St. Patrick's Day and Fourth of July.

(Courtesy: KVIA)

The event aims to brighten up children at the hospital. Many of them were excited about the hospital's creativity and costumes.

"It's very fun for the kids, and it's very important to remember that at the end of the day, they're still kids," Director of the Pediatric ICU Kristine Tejeda said.

El Paso Children's Hospital is no stranger to hallway parades. While the hospital has them throughout the year, the Holidays in July is one of their biggest.

"This is so important to them because it helps them feel the community support and it also helps them have some sense of normalcy even when they're in the hospital," Tejeda said.

She said the parade started four years ago.

Kids from all ages, including teenagers, get to participate, according to the hospital.