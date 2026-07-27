Humane Society of El Paso invites you to the 33rd Annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Saturday, August 1st, The Humane Society of El Paso is hositng their 33rd Happiness Happens Here Telethon.

You can watch the full live event on KVIA ABC-7 from 4:00 – 11:00 p.m.

The event gives you a chance to get an inside look at the furry friends waiting to find their forever homes, there are also opportunities to donate.

Executive Director, Robert Shamy told ABC-7 that all the funds raised during the telethon go to Humane Society's medical department. This ensures that every animal can receive a medical examination upon arrival, they receive vaccinations, microchips and neutering.

Humane Society of El Paso is the only non-profit in El Paso that has an in-house veterinarian. The donations also help with any medical issues that may arise during an animal's stay, so they can receive the proper care they need.

Shamy also said," Our adoptions are actually up 25% from last year 38% from 2024."

He also expressed his gratitude for the community, "The El Paso community has always stepped up for us, we love El Paso, we could not do this without them, we are a private non-profit so we do not get government funding."

Shamy explained that every donation given stays right here in town. He also said 90 cents out of every dollar goes to the care and well-fare of the animals.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this local impact. Be sure to tune in to KVIA ABC-7 between 4:00 and 11:00 p.m. on August 1st to meet the animals, hear their stories, and pledge your support. Together, El Paso can keep these tails wagging!