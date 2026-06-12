Good Vibes Only: 8-year-old participates in national contest, raises funds for wildlife

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Lily Rodriguez continues to raise money for wildlife following her participation in Colossal’s JR. Ranger Competition. It’s a nationwide campaign that raises awareness and funds for the National Wildlife Federation.

The 8-year-old campaigned around her neighborhood and raised funds to advance in the donation-based competition.

The winner earns $20,000 and enjoys an exclusive wildlife experience with Jeff Corwin.

Lily promised that if she won, she would donate 10% of her winnings to Second Chance Wildlife Rescue in Canutillo.

Out of 80,000 participants, her mother said she advanced to the top 1%. While she did not make it to the final round, Lily continues to raise funds for Second Chance Wildlife Rescue. It’s a nonprofit in Canutillo dedicated to helping injured, abandoned or ill wildlife.

Lily is passionate about nature. When she’s not busy with her schoolwork, you’ll find her outdoors and likely saving any critters she finds alongside her three siblings. Many times it's her own neighbors who call on her for assistance!

“I like rescuing them,” she told ABC-7.

Lily has already helped save three birds and nurtured them back to health. She then drops them off at Second Chance Wildlife Rescue. It's there she's been able to learn from professionals firsthand and deepen her passion for conservation.

"The first one was a little male sparrow I found in my neighbor's backyard. And then the second one was a pigeon that was stuck,” she explained when asked about the animals she’s helped take care of.

This eagerness is what led Lily’s mother to enter her into the JR. Ranger Competition.

While all four of her children wanted to participate, she didn’t want them to go against each other. So, this year was Lily’s turn to compete.

"It was fun for her. But it has driven her to learn more about wildlife and about how to care, how to respect, how to leave animals in their habitat,” her mother told ABC-7. Lily and her siblings visited neighborhoods asking for donations.

Vicky Fileto, an assistant rehabilitator at Second Chance Wildlife Rescue, said it’s exciting to see young children like Lily so passionate about wildlife and conservation.

“I feel like she's on a positive trajectory, and I'm excited for her!

Rodriguez said she’s excited to see her daughter leading the way and inspiring others to be the change!

“I feel like I've heard her say, she likes to help those who can’t help themselves. She feels a lot of pride.”

Lily said she just wants to make a difference and help Second Chance Wildlife Rescue.

“A lot of animals get hurt every day, and lots of people need somewhere to take them to. But they have nowhere until they come here,” she added.

Rodriguez said she is eager to help another one of her children compete next year.

To learn more about Second Chance Wildlife Rescue’s mission, click here.