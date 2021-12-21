Australia PM meets with state leaders as virus cases surge

SYDNEY (AP) — New COVID-19 cases in Australia’s most populous state have surged to a pandemic record, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state leaders to discuss preventative measures. Morrison emerged from Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting again rejecting lockdowns and mask mandates imposed by the federal government. He said policies on mask wearing were best left to state governments and to Australians who should follow “commonsense behavioral measures.” Australia has been battling the omicron variant of COVID-19 for about four weeks and cases have been steadily rising in populous New South Wales and Victoria states.