El Paso Zoo animals beat the heat with ‘blood-sicles,’ tea pops

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – It’s popsicle season, not just for us but for the animals at El Paso Zoo too. Zoo keepers have gotten creative with beating the heat this summer, animals can enjoy a tasty, chilled treat.

The zoo is home to hundreds of species representing regions worldwide, from Asia and Africa to the local Chihuahuan Desert.

With temperatures reaching high 90’s and triple digits, The zoo relies on a combination of cooling tactics such as misting systems, ice piles, air-conditioned dens and water features.

Heather Rivera, an education specialist at El Paso Zoo said," All of our animals get that love and attention. if there's a geriatric animal, just like anything, like how we would treat our senior citizens, you always want to make sure that they're not being more affected by the elements."

They also get to enjoy a classic, human-like dessert! Zoo keepers cater to each species' diet. Carnivores enjoy ‘blood-sicles’, and the plant eaters indulge in fruit/vegetable and tea pops.

Preparing these icy treats is no small task. ABC-7 got the chance to go behind the scenes to see how they are prepared.

Nick Rios, El Paso Zoo's lead commissary showed us each of the ingredients, they ranged from carrots, apples, milk, fish and raw beef. After combining some ingredients with water or milk they are then placed into a walk-in-freezer that is set at negative 20 degree Fahrenheit .

After the mixtures spend some time in the freezer, the 'zoo pop' is ready to be served or thrown into each habitat.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , while the animals stay hydrated , remember to drink water if you plan on visiting.

-