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El Paso Animal Services sees influx of lost dogs after Fourth of July fireworks

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Published 2:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso Animal Services expected a big intake of animals during the Fourth of July weekend. The holiday is usually one of the busiest and most stressful times of the year for shelters because loud fireworks scare animals out of their homes.

Throughout the weekend, lost and found dogs have been posted on El Paso Facebook watch pages. Residents will post pictures and addresses of lost and found pets.

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso Animal Services Monday about how many lost dogs were found over the holiday weekend.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News
4th of july
Animal shelter
Lost dog

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Nina Gallegos

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