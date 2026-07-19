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Abundant Church gives away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to El Paso students

Abundant Church in East El Paso holds Back to School giveaway following a service.
Paul Oliver/KVIA
Abundant Church in East El Paso holds Back to School giveaway following a service.
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Published 2:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Abundant Church, which has three campuses across West, East, and Downtown El Paso, hosted their annual "Back to School: Backpack Giveaway" for the upcoming school year.

The church gave away nearly 1,500 new backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, notebooks, folders, etc. to families in the community.

According to the church, this event is "one of the many ways Abundant Church serves the El Paso community, in hopes of providing students in need with essential school supplies to help them start the new school year prepared and confident."

However, the giveaway was not exclusive to members of the congregation alone, as attendees simply needed to be at this Sunday's services to receive a voucher to claim a free backpack for their child, who also needed to be present.

"With Back to School, there's a great need, you know," Jared Nieman, Abundant Lead Pastor told ABC 7. "And kids need backpacks. They need supplies. That supply list doesn't change, and it's pretty big."

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