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Iran live updates: US carrying out ‘powerful’ airstrikes after earlier Iranian attacks in Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM says

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Published 3:40 PM

By David Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab

U.S. forces are carrying out "powerful" airstrikes against Iran in response to earlier Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said.

"U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," CENTCOM said in a social media post. "The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

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