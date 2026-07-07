Jury deliberating in 4th, final Young Park mass shooting trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Tuesday, closing arguments are expected n the final Young Park mass shooting trial in Las Cruces. The jury is currently in deliberation.

That means a verdict could come soon for Gustavo Dominguez, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. He faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Monday, prosecutors walked jurors through video reportedly showing Dominguez firing eight shots at the park.

Las Cruces Police Lieutenant Peter Bradley said officers found bullet casings that matched a gun investigators attributed to Dominguez.

Bradley said investigators never found the gun. The defense pushed back on his testimony and said he's not a firearms expert.

Bradley said he based his testimony on reports, video and where investigators found the bullet casings.

Three teens died in the shooting in March 2025 -- 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada. More than a dozen others were injured.

In February, brothers Tomas and Nathan Rivas were convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.

In April, the third and youngest suspect, Josiah Ontiveros, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and not guilty on conspiracy charges.

This is a developing story.