El Paso Department of Public Health reports 7 cyclosporiasis cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is investigating seven reported cases of cyclosporiasis, the city said Monday.

The city said no common source of exposure has been identified, and there's no evidence linking the cases to a single event, location or food source.

As part of the investigation, the health department determined five individuals reported recent travel to Mexico during the parasite's incubation period, the city said. Three of those five went to Cancún.

The other two people didn't report recent travel.

The city said public health officials are investigating each case to find any additional links.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and a low-grade fever. If left untreated, symptoms may last for several weeks and may reappear, the city said.

The city said people can reduce their risk of illness by: