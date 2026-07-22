Critically-injured hiker rescued from Franklin Mountains in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.) -- El Paso Fire said the hiker, a man, fell 20-30 feet while repelling Tuesday, which contributed to his injuries from Tuesday.

The hiker was rock climbing by himself near the Thunderbird Trailhead, according to EPFD. He stayed where he was until he contacted 911.

El Paso fire said his call for help came in at 11:24 a.m., and crews got there at 11:30 a.m.

By 1:59 p.m., the hiker was sent to a local trauma center, EPFD said.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An injured hiker is in critical condition at the hospital after being rescued from the Franklin Mountains in Northeast El Paso Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection helped with the rescue, it confirmed with ABC-7.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, it received a call just before noon about an injured hiker at a trail near 2740 Gunnison Dr. at the base of the mountain.

Search and rescue crews asked CBP for help because of how high up the hiker was on the mountain. First responders assessed the hiker after making contact, EPFD said.

CBP said a Black Hawk crew flew a helicopter to the mountain to help the hiker. Crews brought the hiker and a search and rescue crew member down from the mountain and to a local hospital for treatment.

CBP said the hiker has critical/serious injuries.

A helicopter rescues an injured hiker from the Franklin Mountains.

(Courtesy: KVIA)