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Motorcycle, truck crash on Zaragoza road

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A motorcycle and truck crashed at 1800 Zaragoza Road in East El Paso Wednesday, according to El Paso police.

The police department said it happened around 4:01 p.m. and its Special Traffic Investigators unit is at the scene.

It happened near a four-way stop in front of the Walmart Supercenter.

The motorcycle involved in the crash.
(Courtesy: KVIA)
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Gabrielle Lopez

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