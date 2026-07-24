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Crash closes Calgary Avenue in Northeast El Paso

KVIA
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Published 10:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, the El Paso Police Department said a crash in the Northeast closed Calgary Avenue. It happened at Prince Edward Avenue and Alcan Street.

The crash happened near Andress High School.

The department's Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash, which they learned about at 10:15 a.m.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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