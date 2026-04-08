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Crime

Police arrest man in connection to West El Paso burglary spree

EPPD
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Published 3:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said it arrested 35-year-old Francisco Javier Solis-Jurado Tuesday in connection to six burglaries in West El Paso.

EPPD said officers found Solis-Jurado near the intersection of Doniphan and Montoya Drive with a stolen item. He's now booked into the county's detention facility under a $30,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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