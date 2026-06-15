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Crime

CBP finds 11 adults, 1 child in El Paso stash house

CBP
By
New
Published 3:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Twelve people have been arrested after U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations found a stash house in El Paso. CBP said Monday it found the house in May.

On May 27, agents found a stash house used for human smuggling, CBP said. They found 11 adults in the staying in the U.S. illegally and one unaccompanied child in the house. Agents arrested and sent them to the Ysleta Border Patrol station.

CBP said 10 of those found were from Mexico and the other two were from Guatemala.

The adults faced charges and the child was administratively processed, CBP said. They were sent to the Processing Transport Detention Unit.

Courtesy: CBP

CBP said the investigation is still ongoing.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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