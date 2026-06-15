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Crime

Deputies rescue 35 animals, charge man for alleged animal cruelty

EPCSO
By
New
Published 10:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 39-year-old El Paso man faced 20 counts of animal cruelty after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday it rescued 35 animals in Far East El Paso.

Saturday, County Animal Welfare went to a home on the 700 block of Agua Del Rio after a reported injured dog. It said officers found animals living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions with poor access to food, water and shelter.

EPCSO detectives alleged Edgar Adrian Fuller as responsible for the animals. The sheriff's office said two injured dogs didn't get treatment, 13 cats showed signs of sickness and five underweight pigs.

The sheriff's department later helped rescue 16 dogs, 14 cats and five pigs. EPCSO said the animals received medical treatment.

Detectives got 20 animal cruelty warrants, five of which were for livestock animals, according to EPCSO. They arrested Fuller Sunday and booked him into the county detention facility on a $37,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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