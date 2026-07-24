Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence

By GMA Team

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of operating while under the influence, according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrest-detention report first obtained by ABC affiliate station WISN-TV.

Romo was arrested in Milwaukee.

According to the report, Romo was stopped Thursday around 6:18 p.m. and "performed poorly" on standardized field sobriety tests.

He was taken into custody and booked and then released around 11 p.m.

Tony Romo is seen in this undated police handout.

(Courtesy: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office)

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Romo for comment.

Romo spent 14 years as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He joined the Cowboys in 2003 after signing as an undrafted free agent. He was named the starting quarterback for the team in 2006 and led the Cowboys to six playoff appearances.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and he retired after the 2016 season.

In April 2017, Romo joined CBS Sports as the lead game analyst for "The NFL on CBS," alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as the network's lead NFL announcing team.

ABC News has reached out to CBS for comment.

Romo was given a court date and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m., according to the report.