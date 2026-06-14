La Nube celebrates National Children’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - La Nube STEAM Discovery Center allowed the first 600 children to enter for free to celebrate National Children's Day and explore on Sunday.

La Nube is able to this through a partnership with Cummins in order to celebrate the holiday according to Guest Experience Director for La Nube Hannah Harris.

Children could be exposed to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in an interactive way through the exhibits that is usually a $17 ticket.

The free aspect is something several people that attended told ABC-7 was what made this an affordable way to have a fun day out with their family.

People like Timotheus Hicks, who said it was nice to have somewhere to get out of the hot summer weather, especially with the attraction being free.

"That's really awesome, especially with it being so hot outside," Hicks said. "So it's nice to have somewhere you can come inside like today, it's free, so it's really been a big help from our family."

Hicks also said he liked seeing his child interact with what was available at La Nube as an educational aspect Harris says is a priority to try to expose children to at a younger age.

"Steam is important, it covers all areas of education," Harris said. " We're really big on the arts here at La Nube and I think that kids getting access to that, especially here and giving us a central place in El Paso, is huge."

Coming to La Nube is something that leads to first time visitors like Jonathan Perez, who said he didn't see everything but still had fun.

"It's my first time here and honestly I love it so far. I'm barely on the second level and there's still more to go," Perez said. "It looks amazing, and it being free for the for the kids, that's what's really important. I think that's what matters the most."