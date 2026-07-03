Shelter volunteers help keep dogs cool with cold treats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It’s a busy time for animal shelters across the Borderland. Many animals go missing during the summer, and that number only rises following the 4th of July celebrations.

Additionally, shelters are also dealing with added stress due to the hot temperatures.

ABC-7 spoke with officials at El Paso Animal Services. They said they are also forced to change operations to help protect the animals from the heat, especially since some shelter space is outside.

The Public Affairs Coordinator at El Paso Animal Services, Julie Newbold, explained some tactics they use to keep animals cool during the summer.

The shelter turns on misters for outdoor kennels and walks dogs during cooler parts of the day -- typically between 8-11 a.m.

Longtime volunteer Colette Bowar is at the shelter seven days a week. She helps walk the dogs and takes them to a park. She said she doesn’t mind braving the heat.

“I have the means just to come and give back. I give back to the community, and I give back to the animals that are here," Bowar told ABC-7.

She said that taking the dogs out for a few minutes, especially during the summertime, helps the animals de-stress.

“It makes all the difference in the world. It makes them. It gives them, it makes them happier. Even if it's for those five or 10 minutes," she said.

Shelter officials said dogs get excited when they see chilled treats volunteers make for them. One of the treats includes peanut butter on a frozen frisbee.

“Our freezers work over time during the summertime, just again, to keep our pets as comfortable as possible," a shelter official said.

To learn more about El Paso Animal Services, click here.