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El Paso County seeks public input on Ascarate Park’s future

KVIA
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Published 12:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, El Paso County asked residents to attend public meetings at Ascarate Park to learn about the park's proposed future improvements -- including what's next for the duck pond.

The County said a Capital Improvement Bond voters approved in 2024 will fund the proposed improvements.

Officials haven't finalized a decision on the duck pond, and the County wants the public to share their input to guide their plans.

Plans involve engineering and environmental assessments, the county said. Officials have to look at water quality, algae growth, water loss and other maintenance challenges.

Residents who attend the meeting can ask county staff and project consultants questions and give feedback, according to a news release.

The meetings will be at Ascarate Park, which is at 6900 Delta Dr. on these dates, according to the county:

  • Wednesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the park's pavilion
  • Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.at the park's pavilion
  • Saturday, July 18 at 9 a.m. at the duck pond
  • Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the park's pavilion
  • Wednesday, July 29 at 6 p.m.at the park's pavilion
  • Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at the park's pavilion (part of a special Commissioners Court meeting)

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
ascarate park
Duck Pond
el paso county

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Gabrielle Lopez

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