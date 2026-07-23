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Lower Valley residents to see lane closures as Cedar Grove waterline work begins: EP Water

KVIA
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Published 3:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water will host a community meeting in the Lower Valley Thursday to provide residents and businesses with information on the Cedar Grove Waterline Replacement Project.

A presentation by officials with EP Water is scheduled for 6 p.m. in both English and Spanish at the Valle Bajo Community Center and Library on Alameda Avenue.

Staff will also be available to answer questions from concerned members of the community.

In a press release, EP Water said it has a "planned waterline replacement program is a multi-phased project aimed at replacing aging infrastructure and improving the reliability of water services throughout El Paso."

The Cedar Grove waterline replacement will upgrade six and eight-inch waterlines with new PVC pipe along 11 streets in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, according to the utility.

EP Water has confirmed construction on the project is scheduled to begin Monday, July 27. They are advising drivers and residents to expect temporary lane closures, detours and changing traffic patterns throughout the area.

In addition, 26 fire hydrants will be upgraded or replaced, including sections of a wastewater line will be replaced along with four new manholes planned to be installed.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
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