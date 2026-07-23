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Traditional Chihuahua pottery exhibit opens at Mexican General Consulate in El Paso

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Published 5:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican Consulate General in El Paso will feature a selection of Mata Ortiz ceramic pottery. The Consulate invited visitors to explore the works of artists like Héctor Gallegos Martínez and Laura Bugarini Cota Thursday at 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to learn about the artistic technique of Mata Ortiz pottery and its designs.

The ceramic style originated in Chihuahua, according to the Consulate, and is internationally recognized.

"The inspiration came from the old culture of Paquime it's a culture in Chihuahua but also we make our own style like this piece you can see it has its own style," Gallegos Martinez said.

The highlight of Thursday's event is the unveiling of the Monumental Sphere, one of Gallegos and Bugarini's pieces that will become a permanent part of the Consulate's art collection, according to Visit El Paso.

Visitors can see the unveiling for free, and ends at 8 p.m.

The Consulate is located at 910 E. San Antonio Ave.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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