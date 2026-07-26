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El Paso

Stop the Bleed training hosted in honor of August 3 victims

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Published 4:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Walmart mass shooting survivor, Claudia Cano, has turned her grief into action by organizing a free community Stop the Bleed training event ahead of the 7th anniversary of the day where 23 people were killed in the mass shooting.

“Honoring the 23” was the name of the event which was held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, one week before the annual August 3 memorial, at the Arts, Science & Technology Building at El Paso Community
College (919 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX 79915).

During the event, attendees learned how from experts on how to treat wounds with things like tourniquets, bandages and other items to essentially stop a wound on a medical mannequin from bleeding.

Organizers said that this event was held in partnership with BoderRAC El Paso, Lifesaving Technologies and the American College of Surgeons, all sessions are certified, hands-on, and completely free to the public.

“I wanted the 23 lives lost to be remembered in a meaningful way. My hope is that by bringing our community together to learn these lifesaving skills, we honor their memory while helping prepare others to save lives in future moments of crisis.” Claudia Cano, Survivor & Event Organizer said.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Armando Ramirez

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