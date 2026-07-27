Lowdown Downtown Lowriding Experience hits El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lowriding is a tradition that has shaped the El Paso for many generations. The Lowdown Downtown Lowriding Experience will continue that legacy Saturday at the El Paso Convention Center.

The The Lowrider Lawyers Truck Crash & Injury Attorneys will present the event, which is part of the GoLo Entertainment Throwback Tour featuring more than 200 lowrider vehicles.

Visitors can learn about the art behind the intricate paintwork and the engineering behind the hydraulic systems at the gathering.

Additionally, vehicles will compete at Lowdown Downtown for an opportunity to show off at the GoLo Entertainment Throwback Tour finale in Las Vegas.

While visitors browse the lowriders, vendors, musicians and artists will display their work.

Live performance groups include Hi-C & Tony A, Krystall Poppin, Dayna Donna, I AM LOPEZ, Miriah Aila and Pepe Marquez.

Event organizers said there will also be celebrity guest appearances by Aaron Abeyta, also known as El Hefe of the punk band NOFX.

Noel Guglielmi from the Fast and the Furious franchise and Training Day will also appear at the Lowrider Lawyers' booth.

Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday and starts at 11 p.m., according to El Paso Live. You can find ticket information here.