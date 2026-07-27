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El Paso

Memorial ceremonies, blood drives set to honor Aug. 3 victims

KVIA/File
By
Updated
today at 12:41 PM
Published 11:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Next Monday marks the seven years since the deadly Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting. Memorial events around the city have been organized to honor the 23 lives lost.

“August 3 left an indelible impact on El Paso, but it also revealed the compassion and resilience of our community,” said Mayor Renard Johnson.

July 29: El Chuco Blood Drive

  • When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Where: KVIA-TV Station (4140 Rio Bravo St.)
  • ABC-7 has partnered with Vitalant to host an annual blood drive leading into Aug. 3. It's our way of honoring victims and the donors who stepped up that day. We encourage El Paso to maintain that very spirit of giving.

Aug. 1: Community Sound Bath

  • When: 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: Gary del Palacio Recreation Center (3001 Parkwood St.)
  • The United Way of El Paso County will host this free event. Attendees should bring their own mat, water and comfortable clothes.

Aug. 2: Day of Remembrance Community Sound Bath

  • When: 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ascarate Park (6900 Delta Dr.)
  • The United Way of El Paso County will host this free event. Attendees should bring their own mat, water and comfortable clothes.

Aug. 2: Day of Remembrance Ceremony

  • When: 6:45 p.m.
  • Where: Ascarate Park Healing Garden (6900 Delta Dr.)
  • The United Way of El Paso County and the county collaborated to organize this event. El Paso Pro Musica will play live music, local officials will name local officials and luminarias will be lit in honor of the victims.

Aug. 2-8: Unite with Light

  • When: 8:30 p.m.
  • Community members are encouraged to light up their porches or windows with orange lights each evening as a visible expression of remembrance and solidarity.

Aug. 3: Community Remembrance Ceremony

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: Jim Crouch Park (7500 W. H. Burges Dr.)
  • The Border Network for Human Rights will host a remembrance ceremony to honor victims and reaffirm El Paso's commitment to unity and inclusion. Elected officials, faith leaders and community advocates will join.

Aug. 3-10: Remembrance of August 3 Tribute

  • Where: City Hall Council Chamber Lobby (300 N. Campbell St.)
  • A tribute installation will feature photos of the 23 victims. It will display outside City Council Chambers, providing visitors an opportunity to reflect and pay their respects.

Aug. 3: Star on the Mountain

  • When: 8:30 p.m.
  • The Star on the Mountain will flash 23 times in memory of the 23 victims.

Aug. 4: Community Blood Drive

  • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • City Hall Breezeway (300 N. Campbell St.)
  • The City of El Paso and Vitalant will host a blood drive to reflect the compassion and generosity of the city. Donors are invited to participate in honor of the victims.

Additionally, the permanent August 3 Memorial near Viscount and Sunmount Drive remains open year-round. El Paso artist Albert "Tino" Ortega created the granite memorial.

The memorial features seven pillars arranged in a circle, each with the victims' names.

A photo of the August 3rd Memorial by Albert "Tino" Ortega.
(Courtesy: KVIA/File)

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
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