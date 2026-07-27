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Simi the German shepherd joins the Sunland Park Police Department

Sunland Park Police Department via Facebook
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Published 2:08 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Police Department on Monday welcomed a new member, K-9 Simi, after completing a three-week K-9 academy in Virginia.

The police department said Simi completed the academy with Sergeant Duran. Together, they will serve the community.

"Congratulations to Sgt. Duran on this outstanding accomplishment, and welcome to the team, K-9 Simi! We look forward to seeing everything this incredible team will accomplish together," SPPD said on Facebook.

Simi and Sgt. Duran trained at the American K-9 Interdiction in Wight County, Virginia. According to its website, the training facility is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

Simi is a German shepherd and Malinois.

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K-9
Sunland Park Police Department

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Gabrielle Lopez

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