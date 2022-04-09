Heat, wind hit New Mexico as crews battle blazes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Warnings that strong winds and hot and dry weather could produce wildfires blanketed most of New Mexico on Saturday as crews continued to battle at least two blazes that started as prescribed burns and got out of hand. The National Weather Service issued warnings and watches that extended into Monday evening for the entire state except for snow-covered areas in higher elevations. Air tankers assisted crews battling a fire that burned 3 square miles of mostly grassland southeast of Roswell. Elsewhere, crews battled a wildfire declared after winds caused spot fires outside a prescribed burn area northwest of Las Vegas.