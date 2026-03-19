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“The Bachelorette” season cancelled

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Published 2:51 PM

The 22nd season of "The Bachelorette" will not air on ABC affiliates across the country after a video was released showing an incident between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” ABC said in a statement.

Earlier in the week police confirmed there was a domestic violence investigation surrounding Paul and Mortensen where Paul is seen throwing a metal stool Mortensen who is her youngest child's father.

Paul was arrested for that incident at the time.

The video release is also affecting the production of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" in which Paul starred.

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