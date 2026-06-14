Skip to Content
Top Stories

Flash Flood Warning issued for Central Hudspeth County along Interstate 10 until 4:45 PM

By
Published 2:48 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning issued for Central Hudspeth County along Interstate 10 until 4:45 PM.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.