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Saving lives in El Paso, one donation at a time through blood drive at the Legacy at Cimarron

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Published 11:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One senior living community in West El Paso is asking the community to volunteer their time and blood, all in effort to help those in need.

The Legacy at Cimarron will be hosting a community blood drive this Tuesday, June 16, partnering with Vitalant, and organizers are hoping to have at least 12 volunteers from around the Borderland and Mesilla Valley to participate.

In a press release, Cimarron said that blood supplies are in "increased demand during the summer months," and that blood drives like this "ensure hospitals have the resources they need for emergencies, surgeries, etc."

The drive will be taking place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and will be outside of the Legacy at Cimarron's primary location at 6201 Northern Pass Dr., El Paso, TX 79911.

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