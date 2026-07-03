Good Vibes Only: Borderland students pen letters to veterans ahead of Independence Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Students enrolled at the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso were hard at work ahead of 4th of July. They were tasked with writing thank-you letters to be delivered to local veterans as a show of appreciation. Students used markers, pens and colorful paper to express their gratitude.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, Anthony Tomasheski, said it’s important for club children to understand the true meaning of this holiday.

“We really want the children to be aware and have an understanding of why are we celebrating the 4th of July. What does that mean? And what is the impact? And there have been so many great veterans that are a part of everything that we do," he added.

Tomasheski said it’s important that students are taught the meaning early on.

"Some of the kids think, it's ‘Oh, that's barbecues and fireworks.’ Well, true, but what is the meaning behind that? What is, what is the importance and why do we do that? And being able to share that and, and educate them so that they will grow up to be good, productive citizens that are helping and supporting our community and veterans and everyone else and just being aware of our community in the world.”

ABC-7 spoke with several students as they eagerly completed their letter. They said they were grateful to our soldiers.

“The soldiers protect us,” said one student.

Another girl wrote a letter for her dad, who is also a service member.

"My dad is my soldier, and he’s my hero," she said.

Nearly 200 letters from students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso will be given to veterans across our community.

"So it's just it's a feel-good. And it's, it's interesting to hear the kids talk about what it means to them and how important it is to them. And you can see it in their hearts as they're writing, and they're taking the time to draw their best artwork and do all of that for our veterans,” Tomasheski said.

The CEO said this is just another way to pay it forward. He had read some of the letters and had been touched by their sincere words.

"It’s interesting to see that they're so heartfelt and really how much they care. And just how they want to say thank you. They've got some of the biggest hearts.”

ABC-7 would like to thank all current military members and veterans for their service to our country.

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