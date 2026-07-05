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ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening in the Borderland

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Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:11 PM

We have issued an ABC-7 First Alert for increasing showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. These scattered storms have popped up earlier than expected. All storms should stay below severe with heavy downpours, localized flooding, gusty winds, and small hail.

This week will be hot with highs in the 90s/100s and daily rain chances until next weekend!

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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