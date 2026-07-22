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One hospitalized after shooting in Northeast El Paso

KVIA
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Published 8:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Fred Wilson just after 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released information about the victim's condition.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information. We will share updates on air and online as we learn more.

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