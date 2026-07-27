Socorro ISD kicks off first day; new programs for 2026-27 school year

The Socorro Independent School District returns to school on Monday and joins Good Morning El Paso live with the latest updates and highlighting achievements and academic and community programs.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Trejo and O'Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy Principal Laura Garcia join ABC-7's Nicole Ardila from the school on July 27.

SISD says after overcoming significant financial challenges during the past two years, it enters the 2026-2027 school year on a stronger financial foundation.

They say the district moved from a projected $42 million deficit to adopting a balanced budget for the 2025-2026 school year, and has already adopted a balanced budget for the new school year.

New this school year, SISD is launching the "Team SISD Senior Pass" — a special initiative that honors senior community members ages 65 and older who reside within district boundaries.

Through the program, eligible participants will receive a complimentary pass that provides free admission to regular-season SISD athletic events and eligible fine arts performances throughout the school year.

The pass is available to residents who reside in Socorro ISD boundaries and never expires once issued.

In addition, Socorro ISD has the five highest-scoring middle schools in algebra I, as recognized through CREEED's Aim High Program, for the fourth year in a row.

The district’s pathway to technology programs, or P-TECH, are another opportunity for students to earn an associate degree and/or certification in a specific career area before they graduate high school.

SISD says they celebrated more than 3,800 graduates in the class of 2026, and almost 500 graduates earned associate degrees, while more than 3,300 students earned industry-recognized certifications, and students completed more than 40,000 dual credit hours.