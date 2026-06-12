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NMDOT asks for opinions on bridge replacement project in Mesilla Valley

NMDOT
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Published 10:13 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants public opinion on a bridge replacement project on the I-10 in the Mesilla Valley area. Friday, NMDOT said it's taking input through June 25.

NMDOT said the project will replace four bridges; two at I-10 and Fairacres Road and two at I-10 and W Boutz Road. In addition to replacing bridges, the project will upgrade the surrounding roads to meet safety and design standards, according to the department.

A map of the planned bridge replacements.
(Courtesy: NMDOT)

An NMDOT engineer said the bridges were built in 1971 and show "signs of age and deterioration."

Residents and businesses can submit comments and review project information through this website.

NMDOT said comments can be sent to joshua.holguin@dot.nm.gov or 505-470-3637 too.

Article Topic Follows: Transportation
construction
development
las cruces
mesilla valley
project development
public opinion

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Gabrielle Lopez

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