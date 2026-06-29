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El Paso continues free FIFA World Cup watch parties Downtown for Mexico, Team USA

KVIA
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Published 5:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso said it will continue hosting free FIFA World Cup watch parties Downtown. Soccer fans can watch Mexico play Tuesday and Team USA play Wednesday.

Like the previous watch parties, the City will show the games on a big outdoor screen on the Mexican American Cultural Center. Fans can take blankets and chairs to sit on the grass steps of Cleveland Square Park, which is right in front of the MACC.

The first watch party will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for Mexico's match against Ecuador.

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., fans can watch Team USA face Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cleveland Square Park is located at 510 N. Santa Fe St.

"We're excited to continue bringing the community together to celebrate the sport, cheer on their favorite teams, and enjoy another great evening in Downtown." said the city's Parks and Recreation Director Pablo Caballero.

The city suggested fans show up to the watch parties early to secure a good spot.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Bosnia and Herzegovina
City of El Paso
Cleveland Square Park
Ecuador
FIFA World Cup
mexico
team usa

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Gabrielle Lopez

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