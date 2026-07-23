Olympic Dream: El Paso boxer aims to compete in 2028 Olympics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso has a very rich boxing history, especially so in the past few years. Stephanie Han's rise to becoming the WBA World Champion has put a spotlight on the Sun City, and now, Moises Rodriguez is one of those new stars.

Rodriguez has been one of the top amateur boxers in the world over the past few years and has leveled up in 2026.

His next goal is to represent the Sun City at the 2028 Olympics.

"We're a small town. I feel like a lot of people overlook us," said Rodriguez. "They don't see big, elite, high level athletes coming out of this town. It shows that someone from the small town can be big."

Rodriguez is currently at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs getting ready for a camp in Italy. His next tournament is in December, and with a win, he could be in prime position to be in the Olympics in 2028.

"I'm ranked number two in the United States right now in my weight and age division. So there's just one more person ahead of me to try to make it to the Olympics. That's the next big step," he said.

After winning an under-18 tournament and the Gold Gloves National tournament in 2025, he now has international wins under his belt.

"I won the Helsinki tournament in Finland. And I also won in Colombia. I won gold for both those tournaments for United States," he said.

He's been training with his father since he was 8 years old, and his dad believes he has enough to get to Los Angeles for 2028.

"He makes me very proud as a father," his dad told ABC-7 with a smile. "What he has accomplished throughout his whole boxing career as an amateur, it's hard. Not any teenager can do it, but he's been able to do it."

His mother, Erica, is also involved in boxing. In fact, the whole family is. Erica says her father got her into the sport as a kid, and now all of Moises's siblings box.

Erica says sometimes she has to step in and draw the line between Moises and his father.

"Sometimes I do," said Erica. "I'm like, okay, hold off. So this is dad right now. This is coach."

His father believes Moises can do whatever he puts his mind to, and is excited to see what the next steps are for his son.

"As long as he stays consistent and he works hard and he keeps pushing and keeps pushing. He's there, he's there," said Rodriguez. "He's knocking right on that door."

Watch "Olympic Dream" Thursday on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.