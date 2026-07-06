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El Paso Water gives free sandbags ahead of monsoon season

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Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As monsoon season approaches, it's important to include sandbags in your flood management strategy. Monday, El Paso Water opened three sandbag pick-up locations.

El Paso Water said sandbags can act as a barrier between floodwater and properties. The bags then redirect the water for natural drainage.

From Monday through Oct. 3, residents can grab up to 10 free sandbags at these locations:

Northeast El Paso
4801 Fred Wilson Ave.
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: 2-8 p.m.

West El Paso
7830 Paseo Del Norte
Monday - Sunday: 2-8 p.m.

Lower Valley El Paso
9292 Escobar Dr.
Monday - Sunday: 2-8 p.m.

To pick up sandbags, all you need to bring is a valid ID or an El Paso water bill. Each bag can weigh up to 50 pounds, so plan to have extra help and car space if needed.

El Paso Water suggested stocking up on bags before storms roll into El Paso.


Article Topic Follows: Weather
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Mia Tricarico

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