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Heat advisory, 105-degree highs expected

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Updated
today at 6:04 AM
Published 5:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dangerous heat will continue Friday across the Borderland, with temperatures expected to reach around 105 degrees in El Paso and 101 degrees in Las Cruces.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding lowland communities.

Forecasters say monsoon moisture continues to decrease, limiting rain chances for the metro areas. Any thunderstorms that develop Friday are expected to stay mainly over the higher mountains.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week as high pressure remains over the region. Rain chances may improve slightly this weekend, but most storms are expected to remain west of the Rio Grande and over the mountains.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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