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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening in the Borderland, better chances for scattered to widespread storms tomorrow

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Published 4:08 PM

We are tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland this evening. Most of the activity is currently in the mountains and east of El Paso and Las Cruces.

It will be cooler through Tuesday.

Tomorrow the Borderland will see better chances for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some storms will be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

On Monday, storms will be isolated again.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

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Jaelin Lewis

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