Kim’s sister rejects US offer of dialogue with North Korea and vows more satellite launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed U.S. calls for a return to diplomacy and lambasted condemnations of the North’s recent spy satellite launch, vowing more launches in violation of U.N. bans. During a U.N. Security Council meeting earlier this week, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called the North’s satellite launch a “reckless, unlawful” action that threatens its neighbors. But she reiterated the U.S. offer for dialogue without any preconditions, saying North Korea “can choose the timing and topic.” Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, rejected the U.S. overture and threatened more satellite and other weapons launches.

