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La Feria Canaco brings music, food, fun to Juarez

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Published 5:57 PM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chih., Mexico (KVIA) -- A highly-anticipated and attended community fair returns to Juarez this summer.

The Feria Canaco is one of the biggest events to take place in Juarez. The 2026 Feria runs June 11-28. This year's fair brings in hundreds of vendors, games, and more than 20 rides for children of all ages.

Admission to the fair is 70 pesos, or about $4. Concert tickets run between 250-3,000 pesos depending on day and act, which is between $15-$175 dollars.

Popular music groups will bring their songs to the Teatro del Pueblo Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 p.m. in during the feria.

Here are the scheduled performers:

  • June 12: Majo Aguilar
  • June 13: Horoscopos de Durango
  • June 14: Conjunto Primavera
  • June 18: Cadetes de Linares
  • June 19: La Arrolladora Banda Limon
  • June 20: Aleman
  • June 21: El Tri
  • June 25: Wisin
  • June 26: Chicos de Barrio y Kumbia Kings
  • June 27: Mago de Oz
  • June 28: Cuisillos
Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
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Yvonne Suarez

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