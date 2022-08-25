Party City to hire 20,000 workers

ROCKAWAY, New Jersey --

This holiday season, celebrations could return to pre-pandemic levels. Retailers are getting ready for the holiday rush.

Party City announced plans to hire 20,000 temporary workers. That's 3,000 more workers than the company hired for the Halloween season last year.

The retailer will be hiring for many different positions including: team leaders, supervisors, sales ad others. Party City adds that 10% of those temporary workers will be hired permanent positions at the end of the season. The company has 750 stores nationwide plus 150 pop-up locations for Halloween.