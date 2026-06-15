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Las Cruces teen to represent New Mexico at Miss America’s Teen pageant

Kelly Campion
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Published 11:15 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces native will represent New Mexico at Miss America's Teen Competition in September. Jordyn Campion took the crown at Miss New Mexico's Teen 2026.

"Receiving the title of Miss New Mexico’s Teen is an incredible honor," said Campion in a statement. "I am excited to represent our state, share my passion for service, and inspire young people to recognize that they have the power to create meaningful change in their communities."

Campion studies at Centennial High School, a press release said. She's a competitive swimmer and ambassador for Land of Enchantment, a program aiming to prevent litter and graffiti, and Still She Rose, a wellness program for women in the pageant community.

She founded No Tread Left Behind, which combats illegal tire dumping in New Mexico, according to the press release. Since launching the program, she helped remove more than 200 tires illegally dumped in public lands.

Campion is a Doña Ana County Youth Commissioner, where she has been building skills in representing local youth.

As Miss New Mexico's Teen, Campion will spend the next year serving her state's communities before taking the stage in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her time serving the state will focus on volunteering, leadership, environmental stewardship and youth empowerment, the release said.

Miss America's Teen will take place Sept. 6.

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