Not sure which pet is right for you? Humane Society Of El Paso is here to help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Choosing between adopting a cat or a dog is a classic debate, but staff at the Humane Society of El Paso say the answer isn't as simple as picking a side.

With hundreds of animals temporarily staying at the shelter, Animal Care Associates act as full-time matchmakers — helping potential adopters navigate each pet’s unique personality to find the right fit for their household.

Finding the right pet requires looking past general stereotypes. Staff keep detailed logs on every shelter resident, tracking behavioral traits to help make smooth transitions into new homes.

"Our animal care associates are awesome. They're always back here and they have, like, all of this information... like a vault in their head," said AJ Bethel, Communications Spokesperson for the Humane Society of El Paso. "We have logs as well where they track all of these things. So if you come in and say, 'I need someone who's good with kids,' we can match you up with all of the animals that fit that."

Prospective adopters are encouraged to take their time getting to know potential pets. Families can meet as many animals as they like and current pet owners can even bring their resident dogs in for a meet-and-greet to ensure compatible play-styles before finalizing an adoption.

General perceptions often color how people view shelter animals:

Dogs are seen as higher maintenance, but often highly affectionate and outwardly expressive. They are Ideal for active individuals looking for an outdoor companion or walking partner.

And cats are seen as lower maintenance, independent, though sometimes perceived as less cuddly. Perfect quiet companions for working from home, gaming, or indoor relaxation.

However, shelter staff emphasize that these generalizations don't tell the whole story.

"They're not as cuddly and lovable sometimes as the dogs are, but they're companions, and that’s what you’re looking for," said Robert Shamy, Executive Director.

Ultimately, shelter staff agree that there is no single right answer to the cats-versus-dogs debate. Personality traits, individual quirks, and personal lifestyle match far more than species alone.

Bethel noted that over time, they've met high-energy cats who love to play constantly, as well as remarkably calm, low-maintenance dogs. Whether you are looking for an active hiking buddy or a quiet presence to curl up nearby while you work, the key is meeting the animal one-on-one.