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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Record heat Friday; storms Friday night and again Saturday

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Updated
today at 5:43 PM
Published 5:28 PM

El Paso hit a record high Friday with 108 degrees. The old record was 104. It is now the hottest temperature of the year so far and the 32nd of the year at this point.

Showers and storms will continue to move north to south Friday night and again Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. It will be possible that some of these storms could cause some blowing dust and sand too.

The storms look to weaken with less coverage Sunday.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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