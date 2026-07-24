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El Paso Behavioral Health System to host free school supply giveaway for local students

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Published 9:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) El Paso Behavioral Health System welcomes families from the Borderland to join our School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 10501 Gateway West, El Paso, TX at our Outpatient Location.

This event helps local students start the new school year with the supplies they need. With costs rising, we want to ease the financial burden for families and make sure children feel ready and confident for school. Back-to-school expenses can be tough, but community supply drives like this one help students begin the year prepared to learn.

School supplies are free and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.t.

Event Details

What: Free School Supply Giveaway

Who: El Paso Behavioral Health System

When: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where:

El Paso Behavioral Health System – Outpatient Location

10501 Gateway West

El Paso, TX

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

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