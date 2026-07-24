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Socorro Nonprofit Unites Community Through Arts and History

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Published 6:21 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-A new nonprofit in Socorro is bringing people together through theater, music, and art.

Jornada Del Muerto takes place after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 and shares the story of the Piro people and Spaniards who left New Mexico. Based on real events, the play explores the personal challenges and cultural conflicts faced by refugees crossing the Jornada Del Muerto desert. The people in this story later founded the Socorro Mission and helped build the communities that are now part of El Paso’s Mission Valley.

Actors are invited to audition for this production.

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Nichole Gomez

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