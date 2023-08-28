UTEP students kick off their fall classes today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso, UTEP, is stepping into a new academic year with excitement and innovation. As students return to campus for their first day of school, President Heather Wilson proudly announced a series of significant announcements that promise to shape the university's future.

President Wilson confirmed that tuition rates will remain steady through 2025. This decision aims to alleviate the burden on students and their families while maintaining the university's commitment to accessible education.

UTEP's research endeavors have reached new heights: the university saw $130.5 million invested in research activities during fiscal year 2022. This funding marks a historic milestone and underscores its dedication to advancing knowledge and making a meaningful impact.

President Wilson highlighted the achievements of faculty members like Dr. Manuel Llano, whose research on controlling the spread of the West Nile virus within cells holds immense promise for public health. UTEP's unique approach of involving undergraduate students in research further enriches their learning experiences and marks UTEP as the fourth most research-intensive institution in Texas.

President Wilson also announced the approval of the new classroom building. The 125,000 square foot building will be located directly south of UTEP’s current liberal arts building. It’s design will reflect the campus’ distinctive Bhutanese architectural style complemented by sustainable landscaping featuring native Chihuahuan desert plants.

UTEP's trajectory of progress and innovation is set to continue. They are ready to welcome their students back on campus today, providing them with the best opportunities.